Share:

LAHORE - Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and discussed political situation in the province besides matters of mutual interest at Governor’s House on Friday. The Governor said that the opposition rallies were not in the interest of the nation at all, adding that it was not the right time to fight against the government but coronavirus.

He said that today all institutions including parliament were getting stronger and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government believed in strengthening of institutions. Only through strengthening of institutions Pakistan would become strong, prosperous, he added. Ch Mohammad Sarwar said that the government was strong and stable and it would complete its constitutional term regardless of opposition rallies. He said the opposition was only trying to keep itself alive politically by holding rallies.

He said: “We want to take Pakistan forward and our opponents want to take Pakistan backward.” For the first time, the present government had eradicated political interference in the institutions, he said.

Ch Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was on a mission to make the country prosperous.

Complete implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) at all levels was essential to prevent corona, he added. He said that the federal and Punjab governments were taking practical steps to address the problems of the common man. Projects such as the Ehsaas programme were providing financial aid to people to help them overcome their problems and poverty.

Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari said that the nation had full confidence in the Prime Minister and the designs of the opposition would fail.

He said the opposition should give up the politics of rallies and implement the COVID-19 SOPs.