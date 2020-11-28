Share:

Karachi - As per government’s orders for the closer of academic institutions till 10th January 2021, Mohammad Ali Jinnah University shifted its academic activities to online education till further orders. As per notification issued by the registrar of the university, all classes shall be held on Google Classroom and Google Meet as per the existing timetable. All students shall attend classes and attendance shall be marked for each class. Excuses of NO Internet / Electricity will not be acceptable. Recorded lectures shall be made available on Google Classrooms. As per notification students can be called in small groups for Lab work, special makeup lectures, assessments, project based assignments, meetings with supervisors and for examinations and when desired by the teacher concerned / head of the department. Such students shall be issued special permission code to attend university physically. No student shall be allowed to visit university physically unless he/she has prior appointment. All faculty members shall take their online classes in assigned classrooms / labs or studio established for lecture recording using Google Meet links provided by IT department. IT department shall provide all support in this regard. Evening and Sunday classes should be held from the convenience of your homes. University premises will be closed at 6:00pm and Sundays.