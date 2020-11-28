Share:

SUKKUR - The Sindh High Court (SHC), Circuit bench has issued show cause notices to several SSPs for failure to arrest municipal commissioners, taluka municipal officers, town officers and secretaries of the union councils nominated for failing to check the stray dogs menace and alarming dog bite incidents.

During Friday’s proceedings of a constitutional petition against the increasing dog bite cases, the Circuit bench of the Sindh High Court comprising Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar and Justice Mahamood A Khan expressed dissatisfaction over the reports submitted by the municipal commissioners, taluka municipal officers, town officers and secretaries of the union councils regarding measures to kill stray dogs and prevent dog bite incidents.

The bench sought explanation from the police officers about the non-compliance of court orders to arrest of the nominated municipal and town officials. The police had no tangible response to offer in their defence following which the Circuit bench issued show cause notices to the SSPs. They were also directed to produce the nominated officials at the next hearing. Later, the court adjourned the hearing till December 15.