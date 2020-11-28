Share:

ISLAMABAD - The country’s coronavirus positivity ratio has fallen to 7.2 percent, days after reaching its highest-ever level of 7.4 percent since the pandemic hit the country nine months ago, said National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday.

A session of the NCOC was apprised about the disease’s prevalence and spread in various parts of the country. The meeting was attended by the chief secretaries via video link.

The meeting was informed that Sindh has the highest positivity ratio of 13.25 percent, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 10.79 percent, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) 9.25 percent, Balochistan 6.41 percent, Islamabad 5.84 percent, Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) 4.81 percent. Punjab has the lowest positivity ratio of 3.59 percent. However, when it comes to cities, Peshawar has the highest Covid-19 positivity of 19.65 percent followed by Karachi at 17.73 percent and Hyderabad 16.32 percent.

The federal capital’s positivity ratio stands at 5.84 percent and Lahore’s at 4.52 percent. Earlier this week, Pakistan’s Coronavirus positivity ratio had jumped to 7.46 percent, the highest-ever level since the pandemic emerged in the country. The forum was also informed that meetings were organized with Ulema to discuss the compliance of the SOPs.

Peshawar’s positivity ratio of 19.65pc highest, followed by Karachi

Meanwhile, the country recorded 3,113 cases over the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 389,311 while 54 people succumbed to the virus, taking the country’s death toll to 7,897. At least 2,112 patients are in critical condition across the country and the number is increasing rapidly. Pakistan has reported 3,113 cases in the last 24 hours, making it the third day in a row that the country has recorded more than 3,000 infections.

The highest number of cases were reported by Sindh, followed by Punjab. According to the portal, Sindh reported 1,402 such cases in the last 24 hours, Punjab 654, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 453, Balochistan 66, Islamabad 425, Gilgit-Baltistan 15 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 98 cases. Islamabad, AJK and GB collectively reported 538 Covid cases and 11 deaths, Punjab reported 22 deaths as the provincial total has risen to 117,160 while the death toll is 2,945. Balochistan recorded no new deaths as the province’s tally has risen to 17,008 while the death toll remains 165.

Meanwhile, Pakistan reported more than 1,400 Covid-19 recoveries. It reported 1,489 Coronavirus recoveries during the last 24 hours on Friday morning, according to the government’s portal for tracking the spread of the virus in the country. The total has risen to 335,881 while the recovery rate is 86.3 percent.

Presiding over the meeting, NCOC head Asad Umar said that continuous monitoring and anticipation of likely pattern/disease prevalence is most important as only this will help in coming up with the required response for stopping the spread of Covid. The NCOC lauded efforts of the ulema for ensuring that SOPs were being followed in mosques. Cases in Pakistan are increasing rapidly, with the country reporting more than 3,000 cases for the past three days.