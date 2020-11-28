Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pak-China cooperation will be more diversified in days to come, said Pakistan Ambassador Moin ul Haque while attending the 12th China Overseas Investment Fair (COIFAIR), CEN reported yesterday.

“Taking place in this COVID-19 pandemic year, the China Overseas Investment Fair in Beijing is a very important event,” the ambassador said adding, this is my first time to join COIFAIR and he was really delighted to be here.

The China Overseas Investment Fair has developed into a very international and important event over the years, he said.

Moin floated the idea of diversified cooperation between both the countries, especially in cultural sector. Cultural exchanges are of great opportunity and moment to countries besides political and economic cooperation and exchanges.

He hoped that the introduction of Pakistani film Parwaaz Hai Junoon to China is just a beginning and that more cultural products from Pakistan will come to China in days to come and vice versa.

“Not only screenings, but also producing movies are needed to be taken into account. Animated movies is a new trend in Pakistan and we would like to promote cooperation in joint ventures of animated movies between Pakistan and China,” he further mentioned.

The China Overseas Investment Fair takes place in Beijing every year, and has been successfully held for 12 consecutive sessions. Its main purpose is to build an international platform for Chinese enterprises to exchange information, interact and carry out investment cooperation with other countries around the world.