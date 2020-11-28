Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that emigrants in Saudi Arabia are assets for the country. “Parliament of Pakistan is especially focusing to resolve issues faced by Pakistani emigrants,” said speaker National Assembly in a meeting with Saudi Ambassador in Pakistan Nauf Bin Sadul Maliki. He said that incumbent government was fully cognisant of the issues being faced by Labour and Workers due to changes in Saudi Labour Laws. In this meeting consensus was evolved to formulate a special committee comprising members of Parliament of both countries. Speaker Asad Qaiser said that this committee would go ahead to bring relief and resolve issues faced by Pakistani workers and labour in Saudi Arabia. He remarked that remittances sent by these workers are important component of our economic strength. He said that Parliament being the representative of masses would resolve outstanding issue of all Pakistanis who worked hard abroad for their family and dear ones. He said that all out steps would be taken to resolve issues faced by Pakistani emigrants.