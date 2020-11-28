Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Pakistan is committed to forge closer cooperation with the United Arab Emirates in diverse fields, reported by Radio Pakistan.

This he stated during a meeting with UAE Minister of State Reem Al Hashimi on the sidelines of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers' meeting in Niger.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates enjoy fraternal relations based on religious and cultural harmony.

During the meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interest including Pakistan's participation in Expo and exchanged views on bilateral cooperation on various issues.

It was agreed to enhance mutual exchanges to carry forward the process of growing bilateral cooperation.

While appreciating Foreign Minister's statement at the 47th CFM Session, the Emirati Minister of State lauded Pakistan's initiative to propose OIC resolution on combating Islamophobia.

The two sides stressed the importance of further strengthening of OIC as a united and pivotal platform for the Muslim Ummah.