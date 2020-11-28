Share:

Pakistan has reported 45 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 392,356. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 7,942 on Saturday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 3,045 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.

Till now 170,206 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 117,898 in Punjab, 46,604 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 17,046 in Balochistan, 29,427 in Islamabad, 6,556 in Azad Kashmir and 4,619 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,960 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 2,897 in Sindh, 1,355 in KP, 165 in Balochistan, 307 in Islamabad, 161 in Azad Kashmir and 97 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 5,435,139 coronavirus tests and 48,223 in the last 24 hours. 337,553 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,172 patients are in critical condition.