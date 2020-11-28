Share:

Islamabad - Prime Minister Imran Khan has appreciated the efforts of iconic American singer and actress Cher to transfer Kaavan, the country's only Asian elephant to Cambodia. According to a Press release issued by PM media office wing, Prime Minister made these remarks while talking to Cher who arrived in Pakistan to celebrate the departure of Kaavan because of security concerns, Cher’s schedule was not made public. The plight of Kaavan, an overweight, 35-year-old bull elephant, had drawn international condemnation and highlighted the woeful state of Islamabad's zoo, where conditions were so bad that a court in May ordered all the animals to be moved. The Prime Minister also invited the singer to participate and contribute towards the government's initiative for the expansion of protected areas, to which she kindly agreed. He observed that it was indeed a happy moment for the country that after giving joy and happiness to the people of Islamabad and Pakistan for about 35 years, Kaavan will now be able to retire with other elephants in a specialised sanctuary in Cambodia. The federal government on Monday issued a permit to transfer the elephant and sources claimed Kaavan will be flown to Cambodia on November 29th. On this occasion, according to the official statement, Cher applauded the Prime Minister for his government's key initiatives for ensuring a cleaner and greener Pakistan. She said that both the “Protected Areas Initiative” and the “10 billion Tree Tsunami” initiative of the government are highly commendable and praiseworthy as nature based tools for climate mitigation.Cher also offered her support for furthering the green initiatives through her organisation “Free the Wild” and thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan. Malik Amin Aslam, Special Assistant on Climate Change and in-charge of the PM’s green drive, was also present during the meeting.