Share:

ISLAMABAD - Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Friday accused Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leadership of doing politics over dead body of the mother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Sharing the application written by PML-N for release of Shehbaz Sharif on Parole, he tweeted that the Punjab government has given PML-N extraordinary favor. “The lies of PML-N spokesperson Ms Maryam Aurangzeb and senior leader Rana Sanaullah has been exposed as the party itself had requested (in the application) the release of Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shabaz on parole one day prior to the arrival of the dead body of Ms Shamim Akhtar, the mother of Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif.” Rana Sanaullah and Maryam Aurangzeb keep blaming the government for not releasing Shehbaz and Hamza for the last three days - but their own application has badly exposed their propaganda campaign against the government.