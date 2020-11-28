Share:

ISLAMABAD - Shalimar police have busted a notorious dacoit gang by arresting two of its active members and recovered motorbike and weapons from their possession, police spokesman informed on Friday.

The two dacoits were involved in snatching mobile phones and cash from two citizens standing outside their house. A video of crime also went viral on social media.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) issued directions to all zonal officers for renewed efforts against those involved in anti-social activities.

SP (Saddar Zone) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk constituted police team under the supervision of SHO Shalimar Police Station Inspector Arshad Ali, ASi Muhammad Abbas along with others. This team succeeded to arrest two member of street criminal gang, identified as Sher Khan Alias Multani and Hamza and recovered two 30 bore pistol along with ammunition and motorbike used in crime. Cases have been registered in Shalimar Police Station and further investigation is underway from him.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad has said that these social evils would be curbed and those backing drug peddlers and professional beggars would be dealt with iron hand. He further emphasised that this campaign would continue till elimination of anti-social elements.

Meanwhile, police have arrested 14 persons during the last 24 hours during a crackdown against drug pusher and criminal elements and recovered stolen car narcotics, valuable and weapons from their possession.

Owing these efforts, Secretariat police apprehended an accused Abdullah Sultan and recovered one 30 bore pistol and also arrested accused Ghulam Habib involved in illegally cylinder gas filling.

Margalla police apprehended an accused Wajid khan and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Karachi company police arrested an accused Ghulam Murtaza and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Industrial Area police apprehended an accused Muhammad Pervez and recovered 125 gram hashish from him.

Golra police recovered a stolen car from the possession of accused Khurram Javid.

Sabzi Mandi police arrested an accused Hazrat Ullah and recovered stolen valuable from him while arrested two accused Muhammad Mohsan and Noor Rehim and recovered one 30 bore pistol and one dagger from their possession.

Ramna police apprehended three accused including two ladies involved in immoral activities. Noon police arrested accused Waqib Ali and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Shahzad Town police arrested two accused Muhammad Ramzan and Noman and recovered 217 gram heroine from their possession. Lohibher police arrested an accused Shahbaz and recovered 110 gram hashish from him.

Cases have been registered again him and further investigation is underway from him.

