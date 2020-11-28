Share:

Rawalpindi - Police have arrested four criminals including a proclaimed offender in injured condition after an exchange of fire in limits of Police Station (PS) Airport, informed a police spokesman on Friday.

The police also seized arms and ammunition from the possession of accused who have been identified as Muhammad Akash, Khawar Mehmood, Saroor Masood and Syed Danish. A case has also been registered against the accused, he said.

According to him, a police party of Naseerabad police station, under supervision of SSP Potohar Division Syed Ali and ASP Cantt Cirlce Amna Baig, carried out a raid on a house to arrest a PO Kadir Khan in a murder case in area of PS Airport.

Elite force also assisted raiding police party. Seeing police party, the PO and his accomplices opened indiscriminate firing.

Police also retaliated and held four criminals including Muhammad Akash in injured condition.

Two criminals managed to escape from the scene, he said.

All accused were moved to police station for further investigation. CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the efforts of raiding police party.