MARDAN - A police post was damaged in an explosion in tehsil Takhatbhai Friday night, sources said.

The sources said that unidentified persons planted an explosive device near the building of Chato police post in the limits of Lundkhwar police station, which went off at 1:00 am Friday night. The sources added that the wall of the police post partially damaged.

However, no casualty was reported in the incident.

Soon after the incident, the local police reached the spot and collected pieces of evidence. The police also launched search in the nearby areas but no arrest was be made.