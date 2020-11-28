Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party is against any unconstitutional move to remove Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf-led government, top party leaders said.

Senior PPP leaders told The Nation that the best way out for Prime Minister Imran Khan was to quit after ‘failing’ to deliver.

“The PPP has fought for democracy and sacrificed for the system. We will not seek any unconstitutional way to remove the government. There are so many constitutional ways. The PM can resign and dissolve the National Assembly for instance. We expect the PM to quit,” PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira said.

Speaking to The Nation, he said the PPP was campaigning against government because it was a product of ‘rigging.’ “Otherwise we believe a government should complete its tenure. The condition is it should be elected not selected,” the former information minister said.

Kaira said the PPP would have won the Gilgit-Batistan elections if there was no rigging. “Once again the people’s verdict was stolen and largely unknown candidates were selected in the so-called election. We are ready for free and fair elections any time,” he said.

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, spokesperson to PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said there were so many constitutional ways available to go into fresh elections. “We don’t want to topple the government unconstitutionally. The protest movement is constitutional. Resignations are constitutional and the PM can dissolve the National Assembly. The only thing we want is to see the back of the selected government,” he told The Nation.

Nayyar Bukhari says PM hiding behind institutions, Covid-19, People consider unemployment, price-hike and dire economy more dangerous than Covid-19

Khokhar said the Pakistan Democratic Movement will not stop its protest camiagn against the governmet unless they quit. “We want to show them that the people are against them,” he said.

Earlier in the day, PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a twitter message said that no one could stop PPP from observing its Founding Day on 30 November with the leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement in Multan on November 30.

Bilawal said that the people in government were frightened of PPP. “The fascist government is busy in arresting democratic workers but the puppets will not be able to stop the Jalsa in Multan come what may,” he tweeted.

Secretary General PPP, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that the PPP workers had thrown out Pervez Musharraf. “The rally in Multan will take place at any cost. The government is feeling defeated already,” he said.

Bukhari said PM Imran Khan hides behind institutions and Covid-19. He said that for people unemployment, price-hike and dire economy was more dangerous than the Covid-19. He warned the administration and police not to support the government which was about to fall.

PPP leader Dr Nafisa Shah said that the party had just started and the government was already shivering because it was frightened of people’s accountability. “They should hear loud and clear that dictators fall before the power of the people. This government is a virus which is threatening lives and livelihood of the people,” she said, adding the PPP workers cannot be stopped and will reach Multan for the rally on November 30.

The PPP, the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and other opposition parties recently formed the PDM to challenge the government. The PDM has launched an anti-government campaign with the agenda to send the government packing.

The government has asked the opposition to stop the public rallies amid the worsening coronavirus situation. However, the PDM insists it will not stop the movement.