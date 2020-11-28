Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday proposed setting up a ‘trade triangle’ between Pakistan, China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to promote intra-regional business opportunities.

According to official sources, President Alvi stated this during his virtual address to the 17th China-ASEAN Expo held in China's Nanning city.

President Alvi said Pakistan's stable macro-economic policies and ease of doing business offered an attractive market to both China and the ASEAN countries for trade cooperation in diverse areas.

The president said despite the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan's economy strengthened and its online businesses grew due to the implementation of far-reaching economic reforms.

He noted that Pakistan had greatly learned from the experiences of China in setting up Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and invited the investors from ASEAN and China to explore Pakistan’s business potential.

“We encourage the ASEAN countries and the Chinese businessmen to invest in SEZs as Pakistan’s macro-economic policies have changed tremendously with an improved state of ease of doing business,” he said.