LAHORE - Punjab Ombudsman Major (r) Azam Suleman Khan on Friday ordered the Secretary Environment Protection Department (EPD) to take action against the department’s assistant director at Toba Tek Singh and other concerned officials for turning a blind eye to the health hazards being posed by the dumping of poultry waste by a factory in a local village.

In this regard, Jalil Ahmad Khan, a resident of Chak No. 373, tehsil Gojra, district Toba Tek Singh, had submitted an application to the Office of Punjab Ombudsman in September this year.

The complainant had stated that he had been complaining to concerned departments against factory owners for the last several years, but in vain. He had further stated that the factory was constantly dumping poultry waste and discharging polluted water into the nearest residential areas due to which residents of these areas could not even breathe. The complainant added that after having been disappointed by inaction on the part of concerned departments, he finally decided to turn to the Office of Punjab ombudsman for resolution of the issue.

Taking notice of the complaint, the ombudsman asked investigation team of the office to conduct an inquiry, which, in its report, declared the accused officials guilty of not performing their duties honestly, resulting in exacerbation of the problem.