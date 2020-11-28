Share:

The Under-16 Inter-Provincial Football Championship kicked off at the historic Tahmas Football Ground in Peshawar here on Saturday.

In the first match played on the first day of the league-based Championship to be continued up to November 3, Punjab defeated the Federal Capital Territory Islamabad team by 1-0. In the 78th minute of the match, the muezzin of Punjab scored the only goal of the match.

Former International Footballer and General Secretary KP Football Association Basit Kamal was the chief guest at the inaugural match while Qazi Asif, Abdul Rauf Aajez, Hidayatullah were present on the occasion.

Anwar Khan and Zahir Shah supervised the match. It should be noted that a total of six teams are participating in the event which has been divided into two different pools. Pool A includes Punjab, Islamabad,KP White while Pool B includes Sindh, Balochistan and KP Red.

The semi-final would be played on November 2 while the final would be played on November 3.