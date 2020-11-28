Share:

Peshawar - While the provincial government has recently issued transfer orders for officials of various departments, many have got active to get their transfers cancelled or get posting in their desired departments, while the All Government Employees Coordination Council has announced to move court against it.

As per a notification from the KP Establishment Department, 37 officers of the Provincial Management Service (PMS) have been transferred from their departments to other assignments. The officials transferred are all in basic pay scale-17 and mostly include section officers and assistant directors.

Similarly, the transfer orders for 371 officials in the clerical category have also been issued. Although a policy already existed in papers about the transfer of officials on the completion of some time in one department, it could not be practically implemented so far.

A senior official of the Civil Secretariat said on condition of anonymity that the transfers of officials would help check corruption. He added that if officials do not get transferred as per the policy, the corrupt ones know the sources of money and are in better position to accumulate money through various means while in case of transfers, every official takes time in understanding a new environment and even if he/she is corrupt, they would not be able to accumulate money illegally for a long time due to little understanding of the situation they start working in.

He appreciated the provincial government’s recent transfer orders but said that still the officials transferred are using various means to cancel their transfers.

It merits to a mention here that the government has excluded those officials from transfers, who have been promoted to next grades. If an official has served in one department and at the time of the transfer he has been given promotion, it means he can stay in the same department for another term.

Another official in the Commissioner’s office in Peshawar said that several officials having served beyond two years have been removed from their offices. “Transfers prevent monopoly of an official in one office or department, this is why it is important,” he added.

Meanwhile, president of All Government Employees Coordination Council Muhammad Aslam Khan told The Nation that they convened a meeting on December 5. “The period is three years, after which an officials is to be transferred. It is not two years,” he claimed.

He alleged that the KP cabinet members issued the transfer orders to vacate government houses in Peshawar and to get their favourites from other districts posted in Peshawar. He said they would approach a court of law because an employee should be transferred after three years service in one department. “They should first amend the law for this decision,” he said.

Secretary Establishment KP, Mutahir Zeb, told The Nation that the employees need to be transferred from a department after they have completed two-year service there.

To a question about the protest of Employees Coordination Council, he said that he does not know about the three-year rule for transfer but maybe they know about something like this.

To another query about why the officials served in various departments for more than three years when there already existed a rule for transfer after two-year service, he said: “I don’t know about whether there already exists this in the papers, but now the officials have been transferred as per the directives of the provincial government.”

About the transfer of officials in cases of promotion, he said that if an official is promoted, he or she can serve for another two years in the same department.