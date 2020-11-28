Share:

ISLAMABAD - In order to ensure smooth working of the parliament particularly due to corona crisis, a special fund of Rs6 million has been earmarked by National Assembly Secretariat to ensure virtual meetings. According to new plan, the allocated fund would be spent on making parliament cyber-efficient. Training of sitting MNAs will be part of the programme. All the bills, agenda, publications will be available on digital system. The lawmakers can access all these through laptops, according to officials in parliament.

This project to make parliament cyber efficient will be completed by 2022 and its PC-1 will be prepared by March 2021. The Consultant for the project is NESPAK.

It may be noted here that President Dr Arif Alvi the other day had underscored the need for digitalisation of the Parliament House to ensure efficient secretariat and committee management as well as decision-making.

Alvi called for digitalisation of Parliament to ensure efficient secretariat and committee management as well as decision making. “It is essential to incorporate information technology into both houses of parliament that would enhance its efficiency and help establish effective monitoring and control system over legislative business,” said President in a message.

IT Minister Aminul Haque the other day had said that Ministry of IT and Telecommunication was committed to promote information technology in the country and steps were being taken for digitalisation.

Minister said that the use of E-office would not only improve the performance of the government departments but also ensure transparency in public services.