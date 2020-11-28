Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee lost 20 paisas against US dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs159.46 against the previous day’s closing of Rs159.26. Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs159.5 and Rs160.5 respectively. In interbank trading, the price of euro appreciated by 31 paisas and closed at Rs190. 20 against the last day’s trading of Rs 189.89, State Bank of Pakistan reported. The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.53, whereas an increase of 40 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 213.21 as compared to its last closing of Rs 212.81. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 5 paisas and 6 paisas to close at Rs 43.41 and Rs 42.51 respectively.