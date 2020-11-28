Share:

LAHORE - Senior Vice-President Muslim League Punjab Ch Salim Baryar and Sialkot Chamber of Commerce President Ch Qaiser Iqbal Baryar called on Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain and enquired about his welfare. Ch Shujaat Hussain said that by the grace of Allah Almighty my health is being restored day-by-day. He thanked those who sought his well-being and prayed for him.”

I had no idea people loved me so much.

I am following the instructions & SOPs of the doctors”, he said.