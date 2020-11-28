Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday issued notices to the Power Division of Ministry of Energy and National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) about recovery of Industrial Support Package (ISPA) by K-Electric from its industrial consumers.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Bandial conducted hearing of the K-Electric appeal against the Sindh High Court (SHC) judgment wherein the Corrigendum dated 22-01-2020 related to tariff policy was quashed.

It was September 28 when the SHC had declared the said corrigendum illegal, void, issued in excess of authority hence quashed.

The K-Electric was asked to charge the tariff from its industrial consumers as per the left hand column (K-Electric Tariff of SRO 575(I)/2019 dated 22-05-2019 as determined vide determination dated 05-07-2018 in respect of variable ‘off-peak hours’ charges, and right-hand column (Uniform Tariff) in respect of variable ‘peak hours’ charges as long as subsidy for ‘peak hours’ provided through SRO 12(I/2019 dated 01-01-2019.

K-Electric through Advocate Abid S Zuberi challenged the SHC verdict in the Supreme Court which Friday granted leave to appeal and issued notices to the respondents.

During the hearing, the counsel for the industrial consumers said that only NEPRA can amend the tariff and not the government. The government cannot withdraw subsidy given to the industrial consumers earlier. He further submitted that K-Electric is not sending them bills in accordance with the SHC judgment.

The K-Electric stance is that the impugned judgment in itself is contradictory as on the one hand SRO No. 810(I) /2019 has been upheld whereas the Corrigendum dated 22.01.2020 which is a ministerial act that merely implements SRO No. 810(I)/2019 has been set-aside.