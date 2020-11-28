Share:

KHANEWAL - While taking notice of private schools continuing business despite closure orders due to coronavirus epidemic, Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi on Friday ordered education officials to start checking private schools, colleges and academies, observing that lives of the children valuable than all other priorities.

Presiding over a meeting to review education department’s performance from September 15 to November 25, Sherazi said that protecting lives of students was the foremost priority amid worsening situation regarding novel coronavirus and warned that no one would be allowed to open school, colleges or tution centres. He asked education department officials to check the private educational institutions instead of sitting in their offices.

He said that teachers should maintain contact with students for their guidance through different means of communications and initiate online classes upon receiving orders from the government. Officials informed DC that inspection of education institutions revealed that fourteen teachers were absent from their duty and had been issued warning while inquiry was in progress against three teachers.

Over one lac to get

financial aid through Ehsas Kafalat program

District administration has decided to launch Ehsas Kafalat Program from November 30 through which 106265 people having income support program card would be given financial aid. The government has decided to launch second phase of Ehsas Kafalat program to offer Rs 12000 each to the deserving people of the country who were affected by the second wave of coronavirus. It has decided to offer financial aid to more than 1.6 million people of Punjab.

During the program, financial aid would be provided to 106265 people of Multan including Multan city, Sadar, Shujabad and Jalalpur Pirwala. As per directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, 16 cash centres had been established across the district including four in Multan city, five in Sadar, five in Shujabad and two in Jalalpur Pirwala. The delivery of cash would continue for 15-days from November 30.

In this connection, a meeting was held which presided by Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Rana Ikhlaq Ahmed Khan to review arrangement for this purpose. Assistant Commissioner Abida Fareed, Abginay Khan, police officers, bank officers and officials of Ehsas Kafalat program also attended the meeting.