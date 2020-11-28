Share:

LAHORE - Opposition leaders in the National and Punjab Assemblies Mian Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz were on Friday released from Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail on parole for five days to attend the last rituals of Begum Shamim Akhtar who passed away in London on Sunday.

Provincial Home department issued the notification of their release after approval by the Punjab cabinet and the chief minister.

Following their release, the two PML-N leaders reached their Model Town residence and had meetings with party leaders and workers. Shehbaz Sharif called his elder brother Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss burial details of their mother.

Nawaz Sharif instructed his younger brother to personally supervise the burial arrangements. From Model Town, the two went to their Jati Umra residence to meet Maryam Nawaz and other relatives gathered there.

Also, the funeral prayer of Begum Shamim Akhater was held at Regent's Park Mosque in London earlier in the day. Mian Nawaz Sharif and other family members attended the prayers. After the prayers, Begum Shamim's body was taken to London's Heathrow Airport from where it was airlifted to Pakistan.

PML-N president Mian Shehbaz Sharif will receive his mother's body at Lahore Airport at around 7:00am today. The funeral will take place after Zohar prayers at Sharif Medical City where arrangements have already been made to perform the ritual. She will be buried next to the grave of her husband Mian Mohammad Sharif at the family graveyard of Sharif family.

Meanwhile, the PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz posted an emotional tweet after meeting her uncle Mian Shehbaz Sharif. She said she felt like meeting her father. "I felt I met Abu," Maryam wrote on Twitter. She also attached a picture in which she can be seen embracing her uncle.