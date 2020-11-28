Share:

LAHORE - More than 600 Sikh Yatrees led by Amarjeet Singh member of Shiromni Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), arrived in Pakistan from India through Wagah Border here on Friday to celebrate the 551st birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Tariq Wazir Additional Secretary Shrines, Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), Satwant Singh, President of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandak Committee (PSGPC), Ameer Singh, General Secretary, PSGPC, Bishan Singh ex-President PSGPC and board officials welcomed them warmly. On the arrival of Sikh Yatrees, the representatives of Punjab Health department checked all passengers with thermal fever gun and also observed their negative reports of COVID-19 test which they were carrying.The ETPB officials offered refreshment to the Sikh Yatrees on the occasion. After Immigration and Custom formalities the delegates set off from Wagha border and proceeded to Gurdwara Janam Asthan Nankana Sahib by buses.

According to ETPB spokesman, during arrival of Sikh Yatrees, security and other arrangement were satisfactory. The local police provided them security cover at Wagha border as well as during their journey from Wagha Border to Nankana Sahib.