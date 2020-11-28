Share:

MULTAN - Former Prime Minister, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani here on Friday said that staging protest was democratic right as these are being held across the world.

Talking to reporters, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said that it was no legal right of government to place containers to halt public gathering of PDM in Multan on November 30. The world is perplexed what is going on in Multan in connection with Pakistan Democratic (PDM) public meeting, he said and condemned the steps being taken in this connection.

PPP stalwart recalled that his government had never created hurdles to stop any protest in the past. About Muhammad Nawaz Sharif address to PDM public gathering from London, he stated that PDM leadership would decide about it. PPP local leaders were also present on the occasion.

20 more ventilators to Nishtar Hospital

Incumbent government was extending twenty more ventilators to Nishtar Hospital which would raise the number to 71 to tackle COVID-19 cases, announced Nishtar Medical College Principal, Dr Iftikhar Hussain Khan.

Speaking at a presser along with Acting MS Dr Tariq Pirzada, AMS Admin Dr Baqir Raza, Spokesperson Dr Sajjad Masood, he stated that 12 vents of 51 were still vacant in Nishtar Hospital. He stated that 272 were fixed in the health facility for coronovirus patients adding that 11 wards had been dedicated for the virus patients. The NMC principal informed that hospital administration was taking concrete measures to face the corona situation though cases were subduing for last three or four days.

He, however, told that nothing could be said with surety in this context. Nishtar was running 94 bedded ICU these days which was the biggest ICU in the country, he claimed.

Provision of uninterrupted drainage, water facilities top priority

Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Nasir Iqbal on Friday said that provision of uninterrupted drainage and water facilities to citizens was top priority.

He directed all deputy directors to remain alert in their respective areas to ensure timely resolve the sewerage issues. MD Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Nasir Iqbal expressed these views while paying visit to Usmanabad after taking notice of sewerage complaints here.

He expressed dissatisfaction over delay in resolving the sewerage issues in Usmanabad area and called WASA officials concerned on the spot and machinery to resolve the issue.

MD also directed deputy directors to speed-up drive of de-siltation of sewerage lines in their respective areas.