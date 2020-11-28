Share:

LAHORE - Suneya Osama (under-21) and Damil Ataullah (under-18) emerged as leaders at the end of the first day in the three-day trial session for the Nick Faldo Golf Championship to be held in Vietnam in March 2021 here at PAF Skyview Golf Course on Friday.

Both of these top performers are from Lahore Garrison Golf Club. Heartening news for the girls’ category contenders is that Suneya Osama came up with the best round of the day, her score of gross 73 making her look robust and potent and far superior than the male hopefuls.

Certainly, this young female of immense talent held herself well in the tough playing conditions at the splendid PAF Skyview Golf Course. Her drives were on target and equally precise and perfect were her fairway shots. “I look forward to more consistency over the next two rounds,” said Suneya and hoped: “I can adhere to my playing plan over the next two rounds.”

In the race for selection in under-16 group, Omar Khalid of Karachi Golf Club certainly brought glad tidings for himself and his intent and yearning parents as he showed intensity in application of golfing skills and stood rewarded with a steady looking score of gross 77. Right now, Omar enjoys an edge over his nearest rival, Yashal Shah of Karachi Golf Club, by a margin of one stroke. In this category, Abdul Moeez of Mangla Golf Club is placed at a score of gross 79.

In the age category under-18, the top one is Damil Ataullah (Garrison) with a score of gross 74, an effort that reflects hard work and principled application of golfing skills. Another talented one Mikayl Majid of Defence Raya Golf Club is placed one stroke behind him at gross 75. One more participant in line for top honors is Nadir Ahmed Khan of Karachi Golf Club with gross score of 79.

The participants positions’ in age category under-21 are Osama Nadeem (IBEX Sargodha at 75 and Nouman Ilyas (Garrison) at 79. Suneya Osama of Garrison leads the under-21 years girls’ group in a commanding way with a score of 73. Parkha Ijaz (Defence Raya) at second place with 77 while Humna Amjad (PAF Skyview) is the best one in under-16 category. The second round will tee off at here 8:30 am today (Saturday).