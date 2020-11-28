Share:

ISLAMABAD - Sindh Inspector General of Police on Friday informed the Supreme Court of Pakistan that the provincial police had arrested main accused Zulfiqar Chandio involved in the murder of three family members of Advocate Umme Rubab Chandio at Mehr, Sindh.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice asked whether the Sindh police could not arrest two fugitives. Sindh Police Chief Mushtaq Maher said that Zulfiqar Chandio, one of the two fugitives, was arrested.

Petitioner Umme Rubab said that the accused was handed over to the police under the deal. She said that no action was taken against the landlords for facilitating the accused. She said that her life was in danger due to local landlords who usually block her way on court hearings.

The Sindh IGP said that full security was being provided to Umme Rubab.

The petitioner said that two provincial assembly members of the PPP were accused and no action had been taken against them. She said that Sardar Khan Chandio and Burhan Chandio were assured no action would be taken against them.

The court ordered the arrest of another fugitive accused Murtaza Chandio and adjourned hearing of the case for four weeks.

The court sought a report from DIG Hyderabad within four weeks.