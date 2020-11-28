Share:

The three-day celebrations of the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak began Saturday in Nankana Sahib with the arrival of over 600 Sikh pilgrims from India through the Wagah border.

The main ceremony of the celebration of the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev will be held on November 30 at Gurdwara Janamasthan in Nankana Sahib. The celebrations will end after the Nagar Kirtan procession on Monday, followed by the Bhog ritual at night.

Various departments including Rescue 1122, Health Department, Civil Defense, ETPB and police have already completed necessary arrangements in this regard, including for security, accommodation, food, healthcare and transport of the Sikh pilgrims. Hundreds of policemen and security personnel have been deployed to provide security to the guests.

During their stay, the pilgrims will also visit other gurdwaras in the province.

A day earlier, ETPB Additional Secretary (Shrines) Tariq Wazir, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandak Committee (PSGPC) President Satwant Singh and General Secretary Ameer Singh, and former PSGPC President Bishan Singh welcomed the Sikh pilgrims at the Wagah border crossing point. Two members of Indian High Commission, RB Sohran and Santosh Kumar, also arrived from Islamabad to greet the pilgrims at Wagah.