KARACHI - Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) Coordination Committee Member Haider Abbas Rizvi on Sunday charged Rangers with extrajudicial killing of MQM’s Dilshad Ahmed Khan and demanded the chief justice of Pakistan take notice of the incident.

Addressing a press conference at Khursheed Begum Secretariat, Haider, condemning the behaviour of the law-enforcement agencies, said the security agencies were carrying out unlawful arrests of the party workers and subjecting them to torture into custody.

He further said the law-enforcement agencies arrested Dilshad Ahmed Khan, a former unit in charge, on the October 23 night from the area near Pakistan Chowak. Dilshad was brutally tortured and then handed over to his family on October 25 in unconscious condition. Dilshad was shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi from where he was taken to a private hospital where he died.

According to the doctors, Dilshad received head injuries during the torture and was put on ventilator; his both legs were fractured and marks of torture were visible on his body.

The MQM leader questioned the silence of human rights and other welfare organisations over the killings of MQM activists, alleging the LEAs were torturing the party activist to death.

Haider said the death of Dilshad had become a question mark on the targeted operation in Karachi and termed it extrajudicial killing.

He alleged about eight MQM workers were still missing and petitions for their recovery had been filed in courts. He demanded the judiciary’s immediate action for their safe recovery.

“MQM chief Altaf Hussain supported the targeted operation against criminals and terrorists, but the operation has been diverted towards his workers,” Haider lamented.

He further said the operation should show impartiality to get positive results and it should be ensured that human rights, law and the Constitution were not violated on the pretext of maintaining peace.

Haider said Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan announced the formation of a monitoring committee or an oversight committee to examine the targeted operation, but it has not been formed yet. He demanded the federal government form an oversight committee immediately to supervise the ongoing operation in the metropolis.

Haider demanded President Mamnoon Hussain, Prime Minister Nawaz Shareef, chief of the army staff, the interior minister, the Sindh governor and the CM take notice of the alleged extrajudicial murder of the MQM worker. He also appealed to the CJP to provide justice to the family of the deceased.

MQM Coordination Committee Member Amir Khan, Kanwar Naveed and others were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the Sindh Rangers spokesman rejected MQM’s allegations and said Dilshahd was arrested on October 24 and was handed over to his brother on October 25. During his detention, he was interrogated at an in-camera session and the video evidence was available with the Rangers.

The spokesman made it clear that Dilshad was not tortured during custody of the Rangers. “He was a heart patient and, viewing his condition, he was handed over to his brother after completing the legal procedure.

In another development, Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) Chief Altaf Hussain has condemned the killing of Dilshad Ahmed Khan and urged the party workers to stay calm.

In a statement on Sunday, Hussain demanded President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif take serious notice of torturing the party activists to death during the custody of the law-enforcement agencies.

He urged the chief justice of Pakistan to take suo motu notice of the incident. Altaf also urged the chief of army staff to form an investigation committee under the supervision of the secret agencies to probe the case and bring those involved in the case to justice.

The MQM Coordination Committee has summoned an emergency meeting in Karachi and London simultaneously to discuss the party activists’ torture during custody and behaviour of the law-enforcement agencies in the ongoing targeted operation in Karachi. It is expected that the coordination committee will make some important announcement after the meeting.