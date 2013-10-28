ISLAMABAD - Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but what people do not know about this meal is that if they skip this meal, it could have an adverse effect on their weight.

Akansha Jhalani, Registered Dietitian and health blogger at Beyond The Weighing Scale, helps you decode the myths associated with breakfast, so that you enjoy the most important meal of the day in a healthy way.

Juicing your fruit: When you start your blender to juice oranges, remember that this process causes the fruit to lose most of its vitamins, minerals and fibre. Instead, replace your juice with a glass of water and a whole fruit. It will save you some extra calories.

Eating a baby size breakfast: Eating whatever you want cannot help you escape from those extra calories. It is a common myth that eating whatever you wish after a long gap of fasting will not make you gain weight. Oily parathas, waffles, leftover dinner can lead to extra calorie consumption.

Beware of breakfast treats: The tempting doughnuts and muffins can cause as much as an entire meal's caloric consumption. When placed in front of you, take a deep breath and realise that you have set healthy lifestyle changes and politely decline.

Monitor your caffeine intake:One cup of coffee or tea could help boost your mood and metabolism, but avoid drinking multiple cups of coffee. This can cause sleep deprivation and coffee add-ons can reflect on your body in a bad way.

Unhealthy breakfast: Eat a fist full of nuts, a bowl of cereal and a whole fruit instead of chocolate pancakes, muffins and mayo sandwiches. High calorie and high fat items can cause a sugar spike and recurring spikes could cause health issues.

Thinking breakfast is not important: Even if you feel full from the previous day's dinner or are in a rush, make sure you eat a quick breakfast. Skipping breakfast slows down our metabolism and makes us feel lethargic. A slice of whole-wheat toast, a fruit or a fist full of sprouts can do the trick.

Avoid breakfast buffets: Buffets and large breakfast spreads could make you eat more than you need. Do not stuff yourself silly by opting for sugar coated cereals, doughnuts and fruit cocktails. Instead, choose egg preparations, leaner meats, oats, wheat flakes and milk.

Gorging on food early in the morning: Have a glass of lukewarm water, first thing in the morning. It helps to keep you hydrated, aids digestion, cures gastric ailments and gives you a feeling of fullness.

Not eating a healthy breakfast: Try and eat a healthy breakfast like green tea with a lemon wedge, oats with half a banana/ an egg preparation with an orange and whole wheat toast.

Beat hair problems: Don't just use eggs to make omelettes for breakfast. They can very well come in handy as a beauty product for your hair. Rich in protein, vitamins, essential fatty acids and antioxidants, these can repair various hair problems and give you silky and shiny locks. The various components in eggs can combat problems like dry and brittle hair, hair loss, dry, flaky scalp, dandruff and also condition your hair. The essential fatty acids provide nourishment to the hair follicles. The xanthophylls or the antioxidants, which bring about the rich yellow colour, increase the oxygen supply in the scalp and help mend rough and easily breakable hair. Here are some home-made hair packs using eggs you can try:

To initiate hair growth: Take the white of one egg and mix in a teaspoon of olive oil. Beat to give a paste-like consistency and apply to the entire scalp and hair. Keep it on for about 15 to 20 minutes and then rinse with cool water and a mild shampoo.

For silky hair: Take one cup of yoghurt you can change the quantity according to the length of your tresses and add an egg yolk to it. Mix it well and apply to on your hair. Keep it for at least 20 minutes and then wash it with cold water.

For well-conditioned hair: Pour egg yolk in a bowl and add one tablespoon of olive oil. Whisk this mixture until it is completely blended. Now, add lukewarm water to dilute this mixture. After hair wash, apply this conditioner against the length of the hair and on the bottom. Leave it on for some time and the wash it off.

To repair damaged hair: Take one egg yolk in a bowl. Add a tablespoon of honey, one tablespoon of yogurt and half a teaspoon of coconut oil or almond oil. Mix this well and apply it on your hair. Let this stay for two hours and then wash it off.

Make sure you wash off these hair packs with lukewarm water. This is because eggs contain proteins which will coagulate on application of heat. Hence hot water will make it difficult to remove it from your locks.