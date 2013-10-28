VALENCIA - Russian Mikhail Youzhny claimed his second title of the year as he upset home favourite David Ferrer 6-3, 7-5 to win the Valencia Open on Sunday. Ferrer was aiming for his fourth title in his home region, but was far from his stubborn best as Youzhny's power and depth of ground strokes proved too much for the number one seed. "I can only thank my team for helping me get to this part of the season and being able to win a tournament," said Youzhny. "It has been a great week for me and I hope I can keep playing in the same way to finish the year in Paris next week." However, there was disappointment for Ferrer, who had come through an awkward draw to beat Gael Monfils, Jerzy Janowicz and Nicolas Almagro only to fall at the final hurdle. –AFP