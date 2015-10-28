LAHORE - The Sarwar Shaheed Road police yesterday found the body of a woman from her house on Faazal Road.

Forty-year-old Tabinda was found, shot in her head, by the police which termed it a suicide.

Her husband Farooq, a government officer, told the police that Tabinda ended her life by shooting herself over a domestic dispute. The body was moved to the morgue for an autopsy.

Police also found the pistol from the crime scene.

“She was lying dead in a pool of blood as investigators entered her bedroom. They also recovered a pistol from there,” a police officer said.