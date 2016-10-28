ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad Football Association (IFA) team thrashed NECPU China 10-1 in the China International Football Tournament match played in Beijing on Thursday. IFA media manager Rana Tanveer told The Nation from China that it was awesome performance by the kids, who were down after losing the first match, but they really worked hard and produced such wonderful results. “Islamabad were leading 6-0 by the end of the first half. Asam scored the first goal in the 2nd minute while Fasial doubled the lead in the 5th minute, while Majid hammered four goals including a hat-trick. Zain and Aman scored two goals each for the winners in the second half. Chen scored the consolation goal for the losers. Pakistan will play third match against HUST China today (Friday),” he added.