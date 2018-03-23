WASHINGTON, USA : The United States say it is responsibility of Pakistan and India to resolve their differences after Pakistan and India declared a diplomat each at their High Commissions in Islamabad and New Delhi persona non-grata and sought their recall in tit-for-tat action.

State Department spokesperson, John Kirby while briefing the newsmen in Washington on Thursday said "We’ve seen the reports of these decisions. These are sovereign decisions that nation-states make, and these are issues that we re going to leave to India and Pakistan to work out".

The spokesperson further said that the onus is on Pakistan and India to work out differences and de-escalate tensions. "These are issues that we believe Pakistan and India need to discuss, need to talk about, need to work out between themselves," Kirby said.