BUREWALA-The government shouldn’t approve proposed Agricultural Pesticides Act 2017 without the consultation of dealers. It should facilitate pesticides dealers in the proposed new laws.

These views were expressed by the participants of a meeting of Punjab Pesticides Dealers Association’s (PPDA) general body here the other day. The meeting was presided over by PPDA President Mian Maqbool Ahmed Javed.

During the meeting, the proposed draft of Provincial Pesticides Act, 2017 was discussed and PPDA senior vice president Sheikh Naeem Pasha informed about the meetings held with the Punjab agriculture secretary in Lahore and Vehari. He said that the agriculture secretary had assured that the dealers’ body suggestions would be considered in the new amended laws.

PPDA Joint Secretary Nadeem Mushtaq Ramay informed the dealers about changes in proposed rules which are being endorsed by the PCPA and Crop Life Pakistan. He said that new rule suggests changes in the definitions of “sub-standard” and “adulterated”. According the FAO standards, any pesticide which is tested according to the prescribed methods is up to 30 percent; less than the registered contents would be considered sub-standard and adulterated and a case would be pursued against the seller.

The participants were informed that the new amended laws will enforce more penalties and fines on vendors as well and in other situation, if any person who fails to produce company invoice, company dealership certificate, stock register, cash memo, warehouse or fails to display dealership, registration certificate, sells pesticides through another person at shop or charges high from customers shall be guilty of an offence under this Act and shall be fined from Rs10,000 to Rs50,000.