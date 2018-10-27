Share:

LONDON-Lady Gaga continues to shine with her A Star Is Born co-star Bradley Cooper, as they rule both the albums and singles charts.

And while the duet is Gaga’s first number one single for more than eight years, this is the third time the singer has landed the double.

She earned it first in 2009 with her debut album The Fame and Poker Face.

The singer then did it again in 2010 with The Fame Monster reissue when Telephone went to number one.

But it isn’t all about Gaga, as Cooper is the first Hollywood actor to achieve a number one single since Nicole Kidman sang with Robbie Williams for the 2001 Christmas number one Somethin’ Stupid. However, it’s far too early to guess whether the new hit film can replicate the success of The Greatest Showman.

The soundtrack to the whimsical Hugh Jackman film has been in the top five since its release in January and spent 21 weeks at number one.

Gaga and Cooper also knocked down last week’s number one, Promises by Calvin Harris and Sam Smith, to number two.

Although it’s been four weeks since Dave and Fredo came through with Funky Friday, the British rap song is sitting pretty at number three.

There are five new entries in the singles chart, the highest being Post Malone’s Sunflower featuring Swae Lee, from the brand new Spider-Man film, at number seven.

Kodak Black, Travis Scott and Offset break the top 10 with their collaboration Zeze rising three slots to eight while South London collection D-Block Europe, Young Ads, Lil Pino and Dirtbike LB are new at 35 with Nassty.

Blackpink’s collaboration with Dua Lipa, Kiss and Make Up, has resulted in them being the first female K-pop group to score a UK Top 40.

Fellow K-pop group BTS beat them to the punch in August when the boy band entered the chart at number 21 with Idol - this broke their previous chart high of number 42 set by Fake Love in May 2018.

A Star Is Born’s ascent to the top of the album’s chart knocked Jess Glynne’s Always In Between down to number three.

Richard Ashcroft has leapt off the Breakfast sofa and soared up the albums chart, going straight in at four with his fifth solo album Natural Rebel.

The soundtrack to the Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody has become Queen’s 24th UK top five album, having gone in at number five.