SIALKOT: PML-N MNA Ahsan Iqbal said that the PTI government was promoting the politics of negativity, hate and conflict by targeting its political opponents. He stated this while addressing a meeting of the party workers. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should promote positive and mature politics. He said that the graph of PTI's political popularity was decreasing day by day due to poor governance.

The former interior minister said that the PTI government had failed in providing any sort of relief for the masses. He criticised the sky-rocketing and uncontrolled price hike and recent increase in the tariff of gas and electricity which has "bombed" the national economy.–Staff Reporter