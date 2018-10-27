Share:

LOS ANGELES-Ariana Grande will announce her ‘Sweetener’ tour dates this week.

The 25-year-old singer recently revealed she feels emotionally ‘’ready’’ to get back on the road after a rough time - including the end of her engagement to Pete Davidson and the tragic death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller - and now it seems confirmation isn’t far off.

She told a follower on Twitter that an announcement in imminent

The ‘No Tears Left To Cry’ hitmaker has been teasing her following with posts about the follow-up to her most recent album - which came out in August - and revealed the next LP already has a name.

She added: ‘’I love sweetener sm... but yea i’m v excited for dis net one too.’’

When a fan tweeted that they love the passion Ariana has for her music, she admitted that it ‘’fixes everythin’’, and dismissed the idea that what she does could ever feel like work.

She tweeted: ‘’it ain’t work when u love it r u kiddin ! i’m the luckiest girl in the world to be able to do this n express myself n heal this way .... my lifeline tbh Thank U for listening n allowing this to be my life.’’

Although she admitted she wasn’t sure yet if the next album would be released before 2019, she did hint that working on the new music over the last few months has helped her deal with issues in her personal life.