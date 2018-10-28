Share:

GUJRANWALA - The Anti-Terrorist Court Gujranwala on Saturday sentenced the accused involved in the attack on former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal to a total of 30 years in prison and fined him Rs190,000.

According to the prosecution, the accused Syed Abid Iqbal was proved to be guilty of the crime and subsequently sentenced.

ATC Judge Syed Imran Ali also directed the accused to pay Rs60,000 as fine to the former interior minister whereas he would have to undergo an additional three-year in prison for possessing illegal weapons.

The court also acquitted four co-accused including Qari Shahid, Sohail Tariq, Azeem and Ashraf, giving them the benefit of the doubt.

On May 6, 2018, PML-N leader and former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal sustained bullets injuries on the right shoulder in a failed assassination attempt. The gunman shot bullets at Ahsan Iqbal during a corner meeting in Qasba Kanjrod area of Narowal.

DPO Imran Kishwar stated that the attacker used a 30-bore pistol to fire on Ahsan Iqbal from a distance of around 20 yards.

Ahsan Iqbal was immediately shifted to DHQ hospital where he received initial treatment. He was later shifted to Lahore's Services Hospital for further treatment.

The attacker was identified as 21-year-old Abid Hussain who was immediately nabbed by the security personnel present on the occasion.