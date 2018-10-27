Share:

Islamabad-The country immediately needs to review the existing labour laws following the international standards in order to provide constitutional rights to the worker class and women in particular, Saturday.

This was recommended in the first-ever Gender Audit of Pakistan’s Labour Laws, shared in a ceremony here. The gender audit of more than 130 labour laws was conducted by Women’s Action for Better Workplaces (WAction) – a project of the Trust for Democratic Education and Accountability (TDEA).

The findings recommended consolidation of these laws into four major streams—Terms of Services and Conditions, Industrial Relations, Social Security and Occupational Safety and Health.

The program was followed by a panel discussion with women legislators belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), and Awami National Party (ANP). They included Dr. Nausheen Hamid, Mrs. Shandana Gulzar, Mrs. Mehnaz Akber Aziz, Mrs. Shamim Mumtaz, Mrs. Raheela Khadim Hussain and Mrs. Maliha Asghar Khan. Ms. Afiya Zia, Board Member of TDEA moderated the discussion.

The women legislators urged that laws need to be amended to ensure women representation, and administrative changes to ensure effective implementation of the labour laws.

Despite signing the eight fundamental conventions of ILO, the conventions on C100 (Equal Remuneration) signed in 2001, and C 111 (Discrimination in Occupation) signed in 1961, remain the only conventions around which there is no provision in the federal legislation.

Both these conventions are important to ensure that women are paid equal wages for equal work as men and are not discriminated against in any occupation.

The Gender Audit findings seek some immediate steps to ensure that the existing laws reflect the current economic realities. The laws are restricted by virtue of the definitions used therein which leave major contemporary institutions such as private schools, hospitals, medical centres, and parlours etc., outside the ambit of the labour laws.

The findings suggest some recommendations to expand the scope of the law by modifying the definitions. The amendments will be channelled to the National Assembly to ensure that the laws are simplified for the betterment of labour force.

To avoid repetition in the laws that cause confusion and incoherence, the findings recommend merging the Mines and Maternity Benefit Act 1941 with Maternity Benefits Ordinance 1958 by repealing the former and making the latter comprehensive to govern the subject of maternity.

The findings identify definitional issues in the law that need to be replaced with simple and all-encompassing descriptions to make the labour laws speak to the modern day labours. It goes on to recommend that the gender neutral and gender blind language is so evident that words like ‘workmen’ and ‘he’ used for the workers are made more neutral, instead.

The Gender Audit findings further reveal that administrative weaknesses in the system, including lack of qualified staff, weak inspection mechanism, poor data collection techniques and dearth of equipment are a hurdle in the implementation of labour laws.

The Labour Departments in the federal and the provincial capitals have poor gender ratios and have alarmingly low number of female staff. “Not having female labour inspectors means women issues do not get highlighted”, the findings suggest.