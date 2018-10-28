Share:

Karachi - The Sindh government on Saturday observed black day against illegal occupation and atrocities against Kashmiris at the hands of Indian law enforcing authorities in Indian held Kashmir.

Although majority of the provincial offices remained closed on Saturday but the flags remain at half-mast in all the offices and the provincial officials participated in a rally taken out by Minister for Labour and Human Resources Department Ghulam Murtaza Baloch from People’s Secretariat to Mazar-e-Quaid in solidarity of the Kashmiris. The rally was also attended by teachers, students, members of political parties and civil society activists.

The participants chanted slogans in favour of the right of self-determination of the Kashmiris and Kashmir becoming part of Pakistan.

Addressing the participants at Mazar-e-Quaid, the minister said that the Indian army forcefully occupied the territory and has broken all records of torture and illegal occupation in the area.

“Even the United Nations remained silent on the issue and it was PPP founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto who vigorously raised the issue on UN platform and if he would have live long, then the issue might have been resolved diplomatically,” he said.

He said Kashmir is their integral part and they would observe October 27 as the day of independence of Kashmir next year.

“Bilawal Bhutto is also following the vision of his grandfather and is determine to work for the right of self-determination of the Kashmiris,” he said.

He also demanded of the UN to implement its resolution on Kashmir.