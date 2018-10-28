Share:

LAHORE - KEMU arranged a seminar and walk to mark International Breast Cancer Awareness Month. VC Prof Khalid Masud Gondal led the walk that started from Surgical Tower Mayo Hospital and culminated in Patiala Block of KEMU. Addressing to the participants, the VC stressed the need for early diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer to safeguard health of womenfolk, backbone of every society.

Famous TV actress Faryal Gohar , Dr Shehla Javaid Akram, Prof Fareed Zafar, Flahat Imran, Dr Ghazal Moeen, Semin Elahi, Prof Asghar Naqi, Prof.Abrar Ashraf, Dr Tahir Khalil, cricketers Aqib Javaid and Imran Nazeer participated in the walk.