MIRPURKHAS - Karachi local government Director Farooque Siddiqui has said that the local government was the basic building block for democracy and its aims to empower the people at the grass roots level allow the public participation in decision making and ensure the provision of speedy justice.

He was speaking at a capacity building workshop held on local government system under NGO Shehri with a better environment in local hotel here on Saturday.

The workshop was attended by dozens of elected representatives of the local government system of district Mirpurkhas, representatives of NGOs and civil society.

He further said that structure of governance in Pakistan was primarily two tiered, federal and provincial while third governance ‘local government’ has not been able to make a significant impact in the political realm of the country since its inception.

He further said that planning and management of cities that include the provision of water, disposal of sewage and solid waste, drainage and maintenance of public spaces were some of the important responsibilities associated with the agencies of the local governance,

He said that it was therefore extremely important that the elected representatives of local government were fully aware of their power, functions and responsibilities towards an efficient service delivery to the citizens.

He added that it has been an issue of concern in Pakistan that the local government has not been truly empowered and as a result the process of urban growth has also suffered and concerns about the capacity of local/district governments to bring about the required change.

Coordinator of Shehri NGO Sarwar Khalid also spoke the workshop while, elected representatives of the local government department and representatives of the NGOs also asked various questions and get their answers from director of the local government.