Islamabad-The first-ever cycling track of the capital city has become non-operational due to the concrete barricades erected at different points and due to the negligence of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI).

The Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz had inaugurated the said five feet wide bicycle track in November 2016 starting from the Serena Hotel at Constitution Avenue and ending in F-6 through the Margalla Avenue.

This track was the first of its kind. The city managers had also promised the citizens to extend it to the entire city to facilitate the cycling enthusiasts and provide an environment-friendly mode of transportation in the capital.

A cycling track was already available alongside the Constitution Avenue between the green belt and the footpath while a “Solid White Line” was used to bifurcate the cycling track and main road at that time.

The “Solid White Line” usually requires the people to stay within the lane and also marks the shoulder of the roadway.

There is a provision for cycling tracks alongside the roads in Islamabad’s Master Plan and it is in the modalities provided as cross section in the right of way.

The concerned officers of the civic body informed that the residents of Islamabad, especially foreign diplomats, had welcomed the move of MCI and used the same track for cycling.

However, unfortunately, this track has now become non-operational due to the negligence of MCI and Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The concrete barricades erected on multiple points of the track, have made paddling the cycles on said track nearly impossible.

When contacted, the Director Public Relations Capital Development Authority, Syed Safdar Shah said: “The barricades are placed by the Islamabad Police and some other departments without taking any prior approval from the CDA.”

“It is our firm commitment to provide healthy facilities to the citizen”, he said, assuring: “The matter would be taken up with concerned authorities and the track would be made functional soon.”

During the era of General Pervez Musharraf, the Government of China had offered to provide a complete cycling tracks throughout the urban areas of Islamabad, but the move was not finalised because the Chinese felt that there was not enough potential as cycle users in Islamabad are limited in number.

Meanwhile, officers inside the civic body informed the Nation that a PC-I had also been prepared by the roads and Market Maintenance Directorate CDA to lay down a comprehensive cycling track across the city, which was later on approved by the Planning Commission in a meeting of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP).

islamabad: Cycle track closed near Auditor General of Pakistan.–Staff photo

ISLAMABAD: Cycle track closed by Traffic Police at Nadra Chowk.–Staff photo