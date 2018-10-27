Share:

LONDON-NH-Cara Delevingne would love to meet Queen Elizabeth II. The 26-year-old beauty has said she’d relish in the opportunity to have a girl-to-girl chat with the 92-year-old monarch, as there are ‘’many things’’ she wants to ask the royal, but she knows she’d never be ‘’allowed’’.

She said: ‘’I love her so much. There are many things I need to ask her, but I wouldn’t be allowed.’’

And the model and actress also admires fellow actress and activist Angelina Jolie, as she says the work the ‘Maleficent’ actress has done with the United Nations - where she works as a special envoy - is ‘’incredible’’.

The ‘Suicide Squad’ star - who works with the UN’s Girl Up campaign - said: ‘’I think what she has done with the UN, women’s education and women’s rights is incredible.’’

Cara - who is reportedly romancing ‘Pretty Little Liars’ actress Ashley Benson - also took the time to describe her perfect date, which would take place in her native London.

Speaking in the upcoming edition of ES Magazine, she said: ‘’I’d start in Soho and wander the streets. It’s the best place for an adventure. We’d end up in Ronnie Scott’s for some jazz, after having something to eat a Park Chinois.’’ Meanwhile, the ‘Paper Towns’ actress recently teamed up with Rita Ora, through their roles as ambassadors for Rimmel London, to support charity The Cybersmile Foundation, who aim to bring an end to cyberbullying.

Rimmel plans to create an online space where victims of cyberbullying can receive support and share their experiences and Cara believes that this campaign will help victims of cyberbullying to feel comfortable to post what they want. She said: ‘’The comments are the things that should be deleted, not the posts. No one should have to change who they are because of someone making a comment.

‘’The people who make the comments are the ones who have to change.’’