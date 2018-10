Share:

LOS ANGELES-Chloe Grace Moretz says therapy helps her acting career.

The 21-year-old actress is a firm believer in therapy and says it has been beneficial to her work as an actress.

She said: ‘’I think mental health, it’s important to me as a human, but especially I think as an actor, it really helps. But I think there should always be someone that you talk to, whether it’s an actual therapist or not. I like an actual therapist because you gain a breadth of emotional vocabulary, and it gives you a way to deal with everyday struggles, and also to see that your problems aren’t singular. When you see that your problems are honestly kind of general, it’s cathartic. And you see that you are not that special, which I thought was really great. I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I have all these issues it’s only me!’ She was like, ‘It’s not only you, everyone deals with these and they are actually very common, and it’s OK and you are going to be fine.’ That’s the best.’’