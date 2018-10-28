Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting of new Board of Directors (BoD) of the LDA on Saturday. The meeting renewed the resolve to make the LDA best service providing department.

Addressing the meeting, CM Usman Buzdar said hard work is needed to make LDA confident and respectable institution and the LDA will be modified to meet to challenges.

He said providing relief to the people by giving them best residential facilities is the prime responsibility of LDA, adding he is hopeful that the new BoD will work as team to give excellent results in service delivery.

The chief minister said he will personally visit the office of LDA as the LDA has to play to the leading role in making Lahore best city.

“You all have to deliver and come up to the expectations of the citizens. Provincial Housing Minister Mian Mehmood Rashid, vice chairman LDA Sheikh Muhammad Imran, Imtiaz Mehmood, parliamentarians Omer Aftab, Saadia Sohail, Muhammad Atif, DG LDA, MD WASA and members of the BoD attended the meeting.

Also, 300 people from different districts called on CM Sardar Usman Buzadar and shared their problems with him. The chief minister issued directives to authorities to take steps to redress public grievenance as early as possible. Punjab Assembly Speaker Parvez Elahi, ministers and parliamentarians were also present. The people thanked the CM for taking personal interest to address their problems.

Talking to the people, Buzdar said: “Today a common person is chief minister of the province and my relation with the public has strengthened than the earlier. “I get peace and comfort by resolving your problems and this is my obligation and responsibility.” He said links with the people will strengthen further with the passage of the time and that he will not run the government affairs in a traditional manner. Everything will be done with the approach of the Naya Pakistan.” He said the public support is very much needed for the change.

The people of Punjab are my asset and I will not allow anybody to hinder your legitimate work