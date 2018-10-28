Share:

ISLAMABAD - Although the PTI-led government has been strengthened on economic front due the financial assistance coming fro m the friendly countries, it is politically being pressurised not only by the opposition but also by its disgruntled coalition partners.

Background interviews and interactions with some of the party leaders sitting in the coalition government revealed that some PTI allies are perturbed over the delay in materialising or in some cases no progress on the pledges made with them by the PTI at the time of their joining the government.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leadership is of the view that with the gigantic task of recovering economy, they have focused all their energies on tackling the economic issue. They added that they have at least set the economy on right direction and now they would be turning to other issues especially the pledges they had made with their coalition partners.

Sources in the government said that before leaving for Saudi Arabia a week back Prime Minister Imran Khan had talked to some of the senior party leaders and directed them to placate the coalition partners’ leaders especially Balochistan National Party (Mengal) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) as the leadership of both the parties had threatened to quit the government on noncompliance of commitment made to them.

They also said that the initial round of talks was held between the PTI leaders and the leadership of both MQM-P and BNP-M and assurances were given to them on some of the issues the leadership of these parties wanted implemented on urgent basis.

During the next week, the prime minister would himself be meeting with the leadership of both the parties for giving them reassurance on the issues they wanted to see resolved at the earliest. The other coalition partners like Grand Democratic Alliance, Balochistan Awami Party, Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid), Awami Muslim League and others do have some demands but the leadership of these parties and alliances of smaller regional parties are not pressing rather giving time to PTI in tackling the major issues.

BNP-M leader Sardar Akhtar Mengal wants the implementation of six-point accord with government on immediate basis while MQM-P also wants to get their demands met at the earliest as they want to regain their political ground they had lost to their senior coalition partner PTI.

MQM-P leadership considers that in case they fail to get their demands met by the PTI government, which is mainly comprised their party manifesto and future plan for Karachi and Hayderabad, they will not be able to retrieve their lost political ground.

On the other hand, the PTI leadership is also in a very tight position and will have to placate its coalition partners as the opposition parties are ganging up against the ruling coalition and as the PTI government is standing on a very thin majority. Slipping out of a couple of coalition partners could land them in a very difficult situation even to maintain its majority in the National Assembly.

Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians President Asif Ali Zardari has hinted at bringing a resolution against the government failure in the Parliament. Even it could turn the proposed resolution into a no-trust move against PTI-led coalition if they manage to bring the opposition parties on the same page and woo some of the annoyed players in the ruling alliance.

So any wrong step on the part of PTI could land it in deep trouble in the face of a very strong opposition and some disgruntled coalition partners.