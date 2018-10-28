Share:

LAHORE - The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines and the Lahore Electricity Supply Company in collaboration with the FIA and District Administration have started their campaign against power and gas theft.

Lesco officials said that District Administration along with gas and power utilities will be more vigorous now to curb the power and gas theft.

The first meeting of the force was held with Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar in the chair on Saturday. Federal Secretary Irfan Ali was also present in the meeting. All commissioners, RPOs and district administration officials also joined the meeting through video link.

In collaboration with the ministry of energy and power, the Punjab government has established a task force that will take action against electricity thieves.

Addressing the meeting, the chief secretary said in first phase, those pilfering electricity from industrial, commercial or high end domestic connections would be punished. He said initially, the campaign is being started in Punjab and then will also spread to other provinces.. All members of the task force will have complete administrative powers, he added. Irfan Ali said: “We will take steps not only against the power thieves but also the corrupt elements within the department will be dealt with iron hands. He said stern action against electricity theft would be taken. Lesco CEO Mujahid Pervaiz Chattha, Commissioner Dr Mujtaba Paracha and Director General Public Relations Amjad Hussain also attended the meeting Deputy Commissioner Anwarul Haq chaired a meeting at DC office which was attended by LESCO top officials in provincial capital, assistant commissioners and others. The DC said that action against electricity theft would be on a daily basis, followed by actions report.

“Four teams have been constituted in the provincial capital. Each team comprises SE LESCO, Assistant Commissioner, SHO and Rep of Special Branch” DC Lahore added. It is also decided in the meeting that after every two day meeting will be held to review the progress and to decide the future course of action. There will be no relaxation on noncooperation on the part of any official. Lesco officials said that a special task force team comprising officials of District Administration, LESCO and Sui gas jointly raided several spots on Friday after receiving a tip and traced out a network of wires that was used to steal electricity from the LESCO main line, covering it beneath the earth.

Four industrial units and 100 houses were involved in electricity theft. The owner of the industrial units, Waqar, was supplying electricity to these houses after installing sub-meters. During the raid, he managed to escape from the spot. All industrial units have been sealed.

Similarly, in other operations, the raiding team unearthed electricity theft from 15 homes of Yakka Stop while the owner of Rehmat Plaza in Maraka was stealing electricity from the main line.

The plaza was sealed and arrested two persons. Deputy Commissioner monitored the operation in Abid Town. On the occasion, he appealed to the citizens to lodge a complaint about electricity theft and be affirmed that this drive would continue indiscriminately in all parts of the city. He also instructed the assistant commissioners to supervise the operation in their respective area.

SNGPL General Manager Qesar Masood said that during the last one week, the company has caught dozens of major gas theft cases in industrial as well as commercial connections, causing loss of more than Rs500 million. Presently more than 20 vigilant teams of SNGPL are working against the gas theft or illegal connection in Lahore, he added.

Qesar Masood said that our consistent efforts towards curbing power theft along with other initiatives have enabled the gas utility to reduce its losses by around 14%. He said that gas theft is the leading cause of faults in the system and a source of inconvenience for the community at large. The gas utility remains fully committed to eradicating power theft and appreciated the support of the community to help curb the menace of gas theft.